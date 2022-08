Harnessing a passion for both old-time American folk music and ancient Chinese culture, Abigail Washburn & The Sparrow Quartet achieves an unlikely sound that absolutely works. The group's innovative first album flawlessly combines banjo and violin-driven melodies with Chinese lyrics and rhythms. Washburn and her band visit World Cafe host David Dye to share music from their self-titled debut.

This segment originally aired July 10, 2008.

