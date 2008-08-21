Mates Of State's Family Band Solution

Mates of State's Kori Gardner and Jason Hammel leave little to the imagination: They use the intimate details of their relationship as fodder for songwriting, and once filmed a video wearing only their underwear. Since moving from Lawrence, Kan., to San Francisco, they've released five full-length albums and two EPs — and gotten married in 2001.

Since becoming parents, Gardner and Hammel's music has only gotten richer and more rewarding: Their superb new fifth album, Re-Arrange Us, finds them celebrating the tricky balancing act of marriage, parenthood and rock 'n' roll in a way that's undeniably uplifting and cheerful. Here, they play songs from that album in a session with World Cafe host David Dye.

Copyright 2008 XPN