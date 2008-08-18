Bajofondo: South-American Fusion

A traditional tango band with contemporary influences, Bajofondo Tango Club shortened its name to Bajofondo in order to better incorporate its many influences and styles. Hear Bajofondo's inventive Latin fusion on WXPN's World Cafe: Next, with host David Dye.

The South American octet's style often blends tango and electronic music, but a revamped version of its album Mar Dulce (Sweet Sea) demonstrates that those influences go even further. To that end, this year's reworking of the album features guest vocal appearances by guests as varied as Elvis Costello and Nelly Furtado. Drawing from the contemporary hip-hop of Rio del la Plata, rock and electronica, Bajofondo has crafted a diverse sound that spans multiple regions of the world.

Copyright 2008 XPN