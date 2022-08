Though Martha Wainwright's third album may bring to mind the folksy work of her parents (Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III), she shows off a raw edginess that's decidedly her own. Her expressive, charming voice brings to life tales of tragedy and unrequited love with drama, dark humor and a touch of angst. In a session with host David Dye, Wainwright plays songs from her new album, I Know You're Married But I Have Feelings, Too.

Copyright 2008 XPN