Jessica Lea Mayfield's 'Heartfelt' Debut

Having performed with her family band, One Way Rider, since the age of 8, 19-year-old singer-songwriter Jessica Lea Mayfield has a mature sound that seems evolved beyond her years. Hear tracks from Mayfield's debut release, With Blasphemy, So Heartfelt, on WXPN's World Cafe with host David Dye.

After asking Mayfield to appear as a featured vocalist on The Black Keys' Attack and Release, band member Dan Auerbach returned the favor by producing her first studio album, which was recorded over the course of two years in Auerbach's home studio.

Delving into country, folk and soul, With Blasphemy, So Heartfelt is a collaborative project on which Mayfield's sultry voice adds flair to edgy lyrics and melodies. With the help of her brother, bassist David Mayfield, Jessica Lea Mayfield's debut includes cameo appearances by Dr. Dog's Scott McMicken and Frank McElroy on backing vocals.

