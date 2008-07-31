Los Campesinos!: A Lo-Fi Pop Chorus

Los Campesinos! is a seven-piece Welsh indie-pop band whose name roughly translates as "The Farmers" or "The Peasants." All members share vocals and the appropriated surname "Campesinos!" — and have together created a multilayered debut album titled Hold on Now, Youngster.

The group's ever-present glockenspiel and exuberant call-and-response vocals steer the album's snappy melodies while disguising morose yet sometimes humorous lyrics. Already soaking up international buzz, Hold on Now, Youngster captures the youthful spirit of the tongue-in-cheek septet and its lo-fi punk rock.

