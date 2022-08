Named after Ray Davies' studio, where it was recorded, The Kooks' sophomore album Konk nods to some of the greatest British pop of the last 40 years. With bouncy, guitar-based melodies and brash lyrics, the band's modern take on '60s pop creates the perfect soundtrack for anyone up for a high-energy night on the town. In a session with host David Dye, the band performs tracks from its new album.

