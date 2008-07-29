Ben Sollee: Cellist Sings Soul

Fusing unique instrumentation with a soulful and sometimes playful voice, Ben Sollee defies convention. His Kentucky roots shine through on his debut album, Learning to Bend, and in its photography, design, videos and music. Sollee plays songs from his CD in a session with host David Dye.

Named one of NPR Music's Top 10 Unknown Artists of 2007, Sollee is beginning to gain recognition for his distinguished sound. Having worked with artists such as Sparrow Quartet, Otis Taylor and Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, he continues to bridge genres ranging from jazz to bluegrass and folk.

