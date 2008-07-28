Eli 'Paperboy' Reed Rolls With Soul

Blue-eyed soul virtuoso Eli "Paperboy" Reed may have grown up in Massachusetts, but he conveys the heart-wrenching emotion of Southern predecessors such as Wilson Pickett and Otis Redding. In a session with host David Dye, Reed and his band play songs from his debut album, Roll With You.

Reed, along with his seven-piece band True Loves, recently shared a tour with alt-pop band Say Anything. While the combination may seem odd, Reed says that soul music breaks all barriers, because its purpose is to "make people feel something."

This segment originally aired July 2, 2008.

