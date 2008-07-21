Delta Spirit's 'Ode To Sunshine'

After members of the San Diego emo band Noise Ratchet went their separate ways, the group's co-founders decided to take on roots music. Mixing blues, country, and roots-rock in its theatrical performances, Delta Spirit has made a name for itself in a hurry.

Delta Spirit has toured alongside Dr. Dog and Cold War Kids and accumulated a dedicated underground following. After self-releasing its full-length debut album, Ode To Sunshine, the band has spent the summer touring for Matt Costa.

