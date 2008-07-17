Black Kids Know How To 'Partie'

One of the most talked-about bands of last year, Black Kids quickly became an Internet sensation with its irresistible singles, bearing such memorable titles as "I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance with You." The song, which peaked at #11 on the U.K. Singles Chart, has propelled the band from online popularity to major-label status and burgeoning media stardom in 2008.

Drawing influence from alternative-rock legends such as Morrissey and The Cure, Black Kids' members combine lively pop beats, new-wave sounds, and bubbly dance grooves. But the band has only begun to strut its potential with the new Partie Traumatic, a full-length album preceded by a download-only EP titled Wizard of Ahhhs.

