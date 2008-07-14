Steve Winwood's 'Nine Lives'

Rock guitar legend Steve Winwood describes his latest album, Nine Lives, as "the opposite of a concept album." Each track tells a story drawing from the different styles that shaped his career. The record moves from blues and soul — reminiscent of his past bands Spencer Davis Group and Traffic — through the world-music rhythms of his solo work. In an interview with host David Dye, Winwood talks about his history and his new album.

This segment originally aired June 13, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN