The Helio Sequence: Less Can Be More

After touring in support of their third album, Love and Distance, The Helio Sequence frontman, Brandon Summers, damaged his vocal chords. Between 2004 and 2008, Summers spent his time recovering while preparing Keep Your Eyes Ahead with drummer/keyboardist Benjamin Weikel.

Self-produced by the duo, Keep Your Eyes Ahead attests to their maturation. With a seamless track sequence, the band creates a euphoric mixture of Dylan-inspired indie-rock and electro power-ballads. It's a surreal dream of musical experimentation that proves that less can be more.

