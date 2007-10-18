John Vanderslice: Love Songs and World Affairs

An imaginative and prolific San Francisco singer-songwriter, John Vanderslice named his new album Emerald City after the American enclave around Saddam Hussein's former palace. Vanderslice wrote most of its songs while mired in legal issues surrounding the INS's rejection of his French girlfriend's American visa.

The disc focuses primarily on love songs, but also reflects Vanderslice's frustration as he reflects on world affairs in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. A gifted and highly sought-after producer, Vanderslice gives Emerald City a powerful sound to match his thoughtful lyrics.

Copyright 2007 XPN