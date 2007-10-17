Bat for Lashes: Dreaming of Animal Kingdoms

Bat for Lashes is the pseudonym of 27-year-old British singer-songwriter Natasha Khan. A former nursery-school teacher with a degree in film and music, Khan grew up in Hertfordshire, and spent her summer holidays with her father's family in Pakistan.

Now living in Brighton, Khan recently saw her album Fur and Gold nominated for the 2007 Mercury Prize for best British or Irish album of the last 12 months — quite an honor for a new artist. Her music has been likened to that of Bjork, Cat Power, Kate Bush, Tori Amos and Radiohead's Thom Yorke.

Fur and Gold was recorded in London and Brighton, and draws on themes of animal kingdoms and natural forces, some of which came to her in dream sequences.

