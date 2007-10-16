Nellie McKay: Sharp and Sardonic

Born in London and raised in Harlem, 25-year-old Nellie McKay has already carved out a name for herself as a singer, songwriter, musician, actress and comedian. Smart, quirky, unpredictable and highly original, her albums Get Away from Me and Pretty Little Head have received positive reviews and attracted a cultish audience.

Blending jazz, pop and rap with the piano as the focal point, McKay is noted for her sharp and sardonic lyrics, as well as her outspoken views on animal rights and politics. In this segment, she talks about how the musicians on her new album (Obligatory Villagers), and she tells the story of the "magical Philadelphia ukulele" that she plays in this segment. In addition, McKay describes her activist ideals, how she deals with opposition, and how she balances her activism (particularly related to animal rights) and music career.

