Cuban Cowboys: Spanglish Indie-Rock

According to the band's self-written "mythology," Cuban Cowboys' lead singer fell out of Fidel Castro's beard while he was in a bubble bath, smoking and watching TV. Perhaps that's why Cuban Cowboys' members call themselves the "World's Greatest Cuban Surf Rock Band." Most likely, however, the slogan just matches the group's mixture of seriousness and profanity, humor and absurdity, and the seemingly mismatched musical genres of chugging and melodic indie-rock, surf guitar and traditional Cuban son and montuno. And lots of Spanglish.

As of now, the band has four members: "Hialeah" (vocals & guitar), "iLL Postino" (lead guitar), "Diamante En Bruto" (bass) and "Chulito Del Fuego" (drums), also known as Jorge Navarro, Luca Benedetti, Angeline Saris and Andy Sanesi. According to Cuban Cowboys, "Today, the band is busy wreaking havoc on cultural assumptions and rocking their culos off in New York and San Francisco: spreading the word, playing the tunes, and promoting the traditional Cuban values of Ritmo, Amor, y el Consumption of Pork Products. The Cuban Cowboys may not know joo yet, but already they burn with lob for joo."

