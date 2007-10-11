© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marc Cohn: Inspiration from an Arkansas Roadhouse

XPN | By David Dye
Published October 11, 2007 at 6:49 AM AKDT
Marc Cohn.
Marc Cohn.

Marc Cohn's 1991 single "Walking in Memphis" made him an instant star: A sentimental Top 40 favorite and an enduring radio staple, the song was his ticket from singer-songwriter obscurity to Grammy-winning fame.

Drawing on the introspective work of Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne, Cohn developed his gift for storytelling while teaching himself to play piano and paying his dues in cover bands. After a stressful stint in New York, Cohn sought inspiration down south, encountering a 70-year-old gospel and blues belter in an Arkansas roadhouse and using her as a muse. Jamming with her revived his imagination and yielded the collection of work that formed the basis of his debut — including "Walking in Memphis" — as well as much of his subsequent work. Cohn's new album is Join the Parade.

Copyright 2007 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.