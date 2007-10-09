Rogue Wave: Sparkling Indie-Pop

Founded in 2002 by leader Zach Rogue, the indie-pop band Rogue Wave started when the newly unemployed Rogue went to New York to put together material that would later become the group's sparkling debut, Out of the Shadow.

When he returned to the Bay Area with a nearly completed album in hand, Rogue decided to leave his former band Desoto Reds and form his own group. At the end of 2002, he found the rest of Rogue Wave, and they formed an instant bond. After some performances, Sub Pop offered them a record deal, and almost immediately Out of the Shadow was remastered and reissued.

In this segment, Rogue Wave's members talk about the inner functions of the band and how its new album was influenced by its members' intersecting lives. The topics of life and death become a prevalent topic of discussion as they explain the meaning behind the new album's title, Asleep at Heaven's Gate.

