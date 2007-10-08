Georgie James: A Little Bit of Glam

John Davis formed Georgie James with Laura Burhenn after his inventive post-punk band Q and Not U disbanded in 2005. Both of them abandoned the sounds of their previous musical outlets in favor of indie-pop that draws on The Cowsills and Cheap Trick.

The unlikely pair went to work in Washington, D.C., with Davis going back and forth between drums and guitar, while Burhenn stuck to her Fender Rhodes. After six hours at Brookland Studios (the Community Arts Center that houses Georgie James' practice space), they began turning out a slew of melodic, harmony-drenched songs.

The two wanted their collaboration to evoke androgyny and a bit of glam, and they agreed on Georgie James. The band released its full-length debut, Places, last month.

