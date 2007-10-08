David Bromberg: A Master Instrumentalist Returns

Having gained prominence as a session guitarist in the '60s for folk and country legends such as Bob Dylan and Jerry Jeff Walker, David Bromberg embarked on a solo career with his 1971 self-titled debut. Weaving through bluegrass, folk, blues and rockabilly, Bromberg established himself as a talented songwriter to complement his reputation as a master instrumentalist.

Bromberg's early albums featured noteworthy guests such as George Harrison, Jerry Garcia and Phil Lesh, and his unique blues style prominently featured brass sections to create a sound that would later be coined "hillbilly jazz." Bromberg accumulated an impressive solo discography through the '70s and '80s, as he continued to work in the studio for renowned artists such as Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson and The Eagles.

Beginning in the early '80s, Bromberg gradually left the live music scene to spend additional time with his family and explore his interest in collecting, dealing and repairing violins. Unable to stay away for long, he's steadily increased his profile in the past few years, playing concerts and festivals with the David Bromberg Big Band, with the David Bromberg Quartet, and with his wife in Angel Band. February saw the release of Bromberg's first studio album in 18 years, Try Me One More Time. Consisting solely of Bromberg on acoustic guitar and vocals, the disc brings him back to his roots as an outstanding blues guitarist.

In this segment, Bromberg discusses his move to Wilmington, Del., and the local music scene there. He talks to David Dye about Rev. Gary Davis and Bromberg's relationship with him.

This segment originally aired on September 14, 2007.

Copyright 2007 XPN