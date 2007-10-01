Lori McKenna: An 'Unglamorous' Star Is Born

A singer-songwriter from Massachusetts, Lori McKenna spent the first decade of her career toiling on the roots-music circuit, playing folk and country originals on albums such as 2000's Pieces of Me and 2004's The Kitchen Tapes and Bittertown. In 2005, McKenna's career received a huge boost when Faith Hill recorded four of her songs for Fireflies, and then brought her on tour with Hill and singer Tim McGraw.

Soon after, McKenna signed a major-label deal, which last month spawned a new album called Unglamorous. In this segment, McKenna talks about balancing her family and her career, as well as why a self-described happy person writes so many songs about unhappy relationships.

This segment originally aired on Sept. 11, 2007.

Copyright 2007 XPN