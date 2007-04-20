© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Page McConnell: 'Chairman of the Boards'

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 20, 2007 at 9:00 AM AKDT

Known as "The Chairman of the Boards" for his work as a keyboardist for the jam-rock band Phish — his improvisational work was integral to the group's renowned live show — Page McConnell has come into his own as a solo artist after 20 years as a supporting player.

Born in Philadelphia in 1963, McConnell honed his skills as a classical, improvisational and contemporary pianist while studying at Southern Methodist University and Goddard College in Vermont. He expanded his repertoire over the years with Phish, and in 2001 formed an electronic side project called Vida Blue, which released two albums in three years. Next month, he releases his self-titled solo debut.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.