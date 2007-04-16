The Rosebuds: Carefree but Melancholy

Alternating between carefree indie-rock and melancholy synth-pop, the North Carolina husband-and-wife duo The Rosebuds writes some of the year's catchiest hooks and sing-along choruses.

After forming The Rosebuds in 2001, Ivan Howard and Kelly Crisp (as well as a slew of different drummers) released their debut album, The Rosebuds Make Out, in 2003. The disc was hailed by critics for its youthful energy and classic sense of pop melody. In 2005, Birds Make Good Neighbors saw The Rosebuds change gears and pursue a darker, artier sound, attracting critical praise in the process.

On the new Night of the Furies, Howard and Crisp hit their stride. More musically and emotionally complex than either of its predecessors, the disc features some of the group's strongest songwriting to date.

