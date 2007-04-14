Sara Bareilles: Finding Songs in Heartbreak

Singer, songwriter and pianist Sara Bareilles had a normal childhood, growing up in a small California town. Though she wasn't classically trained, she joined the a cappella group Awaken during her years at UCLA. After stepping out as a solo performer, she attracted a major-label deal in 2005, and her single "Love Song" broke out as a free download on iTunes a while later. The full-length Little Voice followed earlier this year.

While her music is often compared to the work of Fiona Apple, Norah Jones and Joni Mitchell, Bareilles is well on her way to distinguishing herself as a unique artist. For inspiration, she draws on musicians as far afield as Radiohead, The Police, Bjork, Etta James, Sam Cooke, Counting Crows and Bob Marley.

This segment originally aired Nov. 7, 2007.

Copyright 2007 XPN