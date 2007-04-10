Nanci Griffith: 30 Years of 'Folkabilly'

Nanci Griffith first learned to play the guitar while watching an instructional TV show in Austin at age 8. In her teens, she played small venues and entered singer-songwriter competitions, in the process honing a beautiful country voice and an undeniable aptitude for folk guitar. This live experience helped set the stage for her 1978 debut album, which attracted a passionate worldwide fan base.

Griffith calls her music "Folkabilly," merging the elegant acoustic folk of her early years with country-rock attitude. Though she often plays cover songs on her records, critics praise her songwriting for its emotional breadth and keen observations. Griffith has been nominated for five Grammys, winning in 1994 for Best Contemporary Folk Album; her newest disc is last year's Ruby's Torch.

