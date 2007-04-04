Dean & Britta: Sweetly Swooning

Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips, former members of the New York alt-rock band Luna, write and record their own sweetly swooning pop music as a duo while keeping their old band's successful sound alive and strong. Following the breakup of Luna in 2005 — Wareham also led the legendary Galaxie 500 until its 1991 dissolution — the married couple has released two EPs of melodic indie-pop to complement their debut full-length, L'Avventura.

Recording under the name Dean & Britta, the duo has reveled in the opportunity to explore and experiment. Cover songs and obscure '60s throwbacks dot their releases, showcasing the singers' love of Joy Division, Serge Gainsbourg and especially The Velvet Underground. The pair also scored the critically successful 2005 film The Squid and the Whale.

