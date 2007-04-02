Let's Go Sailing: Sad but Sweet

Previously a member of the pop band Irving, Shana Levy began experimenting with her own solo music in 2002, occasionally enlisting the help of friends and colleagues. Soon, she came into contact with Chris Chandler, widely known for his sound work and production for The Flaming Lips, and he helped her record a demo. That, in turn, spawned The Chaos in Order, her first album under the name Let's Go Sailing. Since then, Levy's sweet-but-sad pop music has been heard as post-show entertainment for The Flaming Lips' live performances.

Once the recording process was finished, Levy began to shop the album around on her own, releasing sneak peeks and demos around Los Angeles to build momentum. Her song "Icicles" has received widespread distribution, and a tour in support of collaborator Elvis Perkins has given Levy the exposure she needs in order to take the next step.

Copyright 2007 XPN