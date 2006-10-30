© 2022 KNBA
The Slip: Rock with Intricate Layers

XPN | By David Dye
Published October 30, 2006 at 12:56 PM AKST
The Slip.
The music of The Slip seems at first like straightforward rock, but its intricate layers reveal themselves over time. The band's three members — guitarist Brad Barr, drummer Andrew Barr and bassist Marc Friedman — have been together since the early '90s, when they attended high school together. After graduation, they moved to Boston and began devoting time to an intense touring schedule, which has included appearances at Bonnaroo, South By Southwest and Bumbershoot.

The Slip's new album, Eisenhower, has already spawned a song ("Even Rats") on the popular Guitar Hero video game. The album comes out in November.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.