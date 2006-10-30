The Slip: Rock with Intricate Layers

The music of The Slip seems at first like straightforward rock, but its intricate layers reveal themselves over time. The band's three members — guitarist Brad Barr, drummer Andrew Barr and bassist Marc Friedman — have been together since the early '90s, when they attended high school together. After graduation, they moved to Boston and began devoting time to an intense touring schedule, which has included appearances at Bonnaroo, South By Southwest and Bumbershoot.

The Slip's new album, Eisenhower, has already spawned a song ("Even Rats") on the popular Guitar Hero video game. The album comes out in November.

Copyright 2006 XPN