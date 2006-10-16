Shawn Colvin: Mature, Seductive Folk-Rock

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials in Studio on World Cafe - 11/27/2006 Listen • 0:00

Shawn Colvin appears just as comfortable alone on stage with her guitar as she does with a full band to back her up. Some of her songs consist of little more than simple melodies backed by her voice and guitar, while others employ drums, guitars and pianos to create a richer sound. With her wide range of musical talents, Colvin moves seamlessly from quietly emotional ballads to upbeat anthems.

Colvin is arguably best known for "Sunny Came Home," which didn't become a hit until the singer had spent nearly a decade paying her dues and playing tiny venues across the country. Since then, however, she's won a pair of Grammys and spent a good chunk of the '90s as a Lilith Fair staple. In 2001, Colvin released another album, A Whole New You, and spoke out about her battle with depression. These Four Walls, released this month, is a collection of mature, seductive folk-rock that marks the culmination of many years' worth of emotions and experiences. This segment originally aired on Sept. 26, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN