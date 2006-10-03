© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Gran Bel Fisher: The Wonders of Being Alive

XPN | By David Dye
Published October 3, 2006 at 12:15 PM AKDT
Gran Bel Fisher.
While growing up around a funeral-home business may sound like an unusual beginning to a musician's life, it was exactly that experience that made Gran Bel Fisher enthusiastic about life. His music revels in the wonders of being alive through intricate piano-voice-and-guitar arrangements: From melodic ballads to rocking anthems, it all traces back to his early encounters with mortality.

Fisher attended the School for the Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati after he discovered a love for performing while appearing in his local high school's musicals. He left school early to pursue a music career, and after a vivid dream told him to travel to New York City, he packed his bags and moved to Manhattan. Fisher then moved to L.A., where he quickly attracted the attention of what would become his record label. Fisher's first full-length album, Full Moon Cigarette, was released in July. The album includes three demo songs plus eight studio tracks, all recorded in the Sunset Sound studio, where bands such as The Doors and Led Zeppelin also recorded.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.