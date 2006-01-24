© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Marty Stuart Finds His Way Back

XPN | By David Dye
Published January 24, 2006 at 12:34 PM AKST
Marty Stuart is putting out three albums in the span of just seven months.
Marty Stuart is back with two new albums, Soul's Chapel, recorded with his Fabulous Superlatives, and Badlands: Ballads of the Lakota.

But that's not all. On Feb. 7, Stuart will be releasing Live at the Ryman, an album of bluegrass songs played in Nashville's storied hall.

Stuart says the steady flow of work stems from his attempts to right himself after a DUI offense led to a stint in jail. At a Chicago show shortly after his release, Mavis and Yvonne Staples gave him Pops Staples' old guitar.

Well-known as a collector of music memorabilia, Stuart says the gift led to introspection -- and change.

In a career that has spanned from playing with Johnny Cash to serving as president of the Country Music Foundation, Stuart has seen plenty of change, in himself and in country music.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.