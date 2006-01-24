Marty Stuart Finds His Way Back

Marty Stuart is back with two new albums, Soul's Chapel, recorded with his Fabulous Superlatives, and Badlands: Ballads of the Lakota.

But that's not all. On Feb. 7, Stuart will be releasing Live at the Ryman, an album of bluegrass songs played in Nashville's storied hall.

Stuart says the steady flow of work stems from his attempts to right himself after a DUI offense led to a stint in jail. At a Chicago show shortly after his release, Mavis and Yvonne Staples gave him Pops Staples' old guitar.

Well-known as a collector of music memorabilia, Stuart says the gift led to introspection -- and change.

In a career that has spanned from playing with Johnny Cash to serving as president of the Country Music Foundation, Stuart has seen plenty of change, in himself and in country music.

