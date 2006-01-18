Steve Kimock Improvises on the Fly — and On CD

In the world of jam-band music, Steve Kimock is a legend. His band's first studio CD, Eudemonic, highlights his unique improvisational guitar playing. On it, the Steve Kimock Band explores new territories of rock and world music, finding influences to suit their style.

The essence of that style is hard to define, as it has evolved over the years, from Kimock's late-'70s collaborations with members of the Grateful Dead to his playing with experimental jazz groups. Among them: Phil Lesh and Friends, the Heart of Gold Band, and Zero.

The Steve Kimock Band centers around the guitarist and drummer Rodney Holmes. The current incarnation includes jazz bassist Reed Mathis, with Robert Walter on keyboards.

