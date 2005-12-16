© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
North Mississippi Allstars: Down and Dirty

XPN | By David Dye
Published December 16, 2005
The North Mississippi Allstars: Chris Chew, left, with Cody and Luther Dickinson.
The North Mississippi Allstars combine country-blues with a bit of rock to make their trademark rollicking music.Their latest, Electric Blue Watermelon, features a number of guest artists including Lucinda Williams, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Otha Turner.

Brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson formed the rocking group after the demise of their punk band, DDT. Chris Chew, the third member of the North Mississippi Allstars, plays bass while Luther handles guitar and Cody plays drums. The group's latest release is Electric Blue Watermelon.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.