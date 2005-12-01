Susan Tedeschi Channels R&B Classics

The talented blues singer and guitarist Susan Tedeschi's new album is Hope and Desire. The record, Tedeschi's fourth, features songs made popular by artists from Ray Charles to the Rolling Stones.

The album was produced by Joe Henry, who confirms that he is a big fan of Ray Charles -- whose record Sweet and Sour Tears provides the song "Tired of My Tears" Tedeschi and company play on Hope and Desire.

In addition to Charles, Tedeschi's picks reflect songs she admires from the worlds of rock and R&B. They include Aretha Franklin's "Share Your Love with Me," "Lord Protect My Child" by Bob Dylan, and "You Got the Silver" from the Rolling Stones.

The album also gave Tedeschi a chance to work with her husband, guitarist and bandleader Derek Trucks, who appears on three tracks. And gospel legends the Blind Boys of Alabama brighten her version of Donny Hathaway's "Magnificent Sanctuary Band."

Raised in a Boston suburb, Tedeschi's recent successes have included 1998s' Just Won't Burn -- which put her in contention for a Grammy as Best New Artist -- and 2002's Wait for Me, which was nominated for a Grammy.

This interview originally aired on December 2, 2005.

