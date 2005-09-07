© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Indian Girl: Sound Hypnosis

XPN | By David Dye
Published September 7, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKDT

West Indian Girl is a Los Angles-based band that takes its name from an infamous strain of LSD -- one with a reputation for inducing tribal hallucinations. The musicians do their best to live up the moniker.

West Indian Girl's self-titled debut album is a hypnotic, buzzing blend of fresh-sounding modern day psychedelica. Propelled by the writing of Francis Ten and Robert James, the group explores themes of transcendence and romanticism in its music.

The results have proved popular with listeners. The duo, who first met in Detroit, has moved to Los Angeles and carved out their own niche amid the guitar-rock scene. And now, with the addition of drummer Mark Lewis, keyboardist Chris Carter, and singer Mariqueen Maandig, their sound is spreading.

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.