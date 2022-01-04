capital budget

-
The Alaska House and Senate are moving their work from Juneau to Anchorage. Legislative majority leaders made the announcement the same day the Governor…
Legislative session continues past scheduled adjournment dateLawmakers gave themselves another day to stay in session and work out an agreement on the…
No new contracts for the Knik Arm Crossing, Susitna-Watana Dam, Alaska Stand-along Pipeline, Ambler Road, Juneau Access Road, and Kodiak Launch Complex…
Gov. Walker cuts former Governor's infrastructure budget in halfBy Alexandra Guttierrez, Alaska Public Radio NetworkBy law, Alaska's governor is required…
Next year's operating and capital budgets total $12.8 billion, $400,000 less than this years, but still with a $1.4 billion dollar deficit.A member of…
The state Senate passed an Omnibus Education Bill yesterday that's headed to Conference Committee, where House and Senate members will hammer out…
The Senate Finance Committee's $2.1 billion budget includes $145 million for a new heating system for the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and $2.1 for a…