-
An influx of empty bottles and potentially hazardous marine debris have washed up in communities across the Bering Strait region. The consensus from those…
-
For years, coastal cities across the Lower 48 have been using high-frequency radar systems to monitor and track ocean currents. Now, the University of…
-
This year's World Eskimo Indian Olympics, or WEIO, finished with athletes from the Bering Strait region taking home top honors in multiple events. The…
-
Sovereignty over tribal lands the subject of Gov. Walker meetings in rural AlaskaIn 2006 tribes sued the federal government over the right to transfer…
-
Will Congress take the first step to building a deep-water port in the Alaska Arctic?A U.S. House Subcommittee Wednesday considered a bill that would…
-
Alaskans will find out the size of the Permanent Fund dividends in a week. Dividends based on the five-year investment earnings are distributed annually…
-
CoastAlaska's Ed Schoenfeld reports a tailings dam break at a British Columbia copper and gold mine could threaten Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries,…