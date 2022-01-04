alaska native veterans

-
With the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention a month away, a new project is gearing up to offer a training to record veterans histories. The "Oral…
KNBA's Morning Line crew got a chance to catch up with Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Don today, about an event tonight at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.…
Jan. 12, 2016A bill to facilitate speedier enforcement of tribal protective orders to go before LegislatorsBy Molly Dischner, KDLG – DillinghamAmong the…
In a win for Alaska Native and rural subsistence users, the U.S. Supreme Court lets stand a lower court ruling that provides a rural subsistence priority…
Federal rules that provide a rural subsistence priority on 60% of Alaska's inland waters will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court's declines to take up the…