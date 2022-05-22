Prize Description: 3-day pass for two at SalmonFest 2022, and accommodations at Land’s End Hotel, Homer, Alaska on August 5-7, 2022

Each person who makes a donation of $360 ($30 per Month) or above during KNBA’s Spring Membership campaign from May 16-22, 2022 will be automatically entered in the sweepstakes.

Free entry in the sweepstakes can be made by emailing Kayla Rearden at KNBA, k.rearden@knba.org. No entries will be accepted after 11:59 p.m., May 22, 2022.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. KNBA or Koahnic Broadcast Corporation employees or their immediate families are not eligible.

KNBA will conduct a random drawing to determine the winner—“live” on the air during KNBA’s Morning Line program, 8-9 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The winner will be notified by phone or email and must claim the prize within 7 days of notification. The winner must sign a release form allowing KNBA to use his/her name, picture and voice recording for promotional purposes. All decisions of KNBA management are final.

Thank you to KNBA’s awesome members!