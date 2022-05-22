2022 KNBA SalmonFest Getaway Sweepstakes
KNBA Music Lovers Club
When you join the KNBA Music Lovers Club, we make sure you’re hooked up to hear the music!
Listeners who donate $360 annually, that’s just $30 a month, receive a Bluetooth fabric speaker with a wireless charger to make streaming KNBA a breeze! As a bonus this Spring, anyone who becomes a NEW Member of the Music Lovers Club is automatically entered in a drawing for a Salmonfest Getaway, a pair of 3-day passes to the festival with lodging at Lands’ End Resort in Homer! Details can be found at knba.org. Celebrating our 25th Anniversary, 90.3 KNBA is Where the Music Matters
OFFICIAL RULES
Prize Description: 3-day pass for two at SalmonFest 2022, and accommodations at Land’s End Hotel, Homer, Alaska on August 5-7, 2022
Each person who makes a donation of $360 ($30 per Month) or above during KNBA’s Spring Membership campaign from May 16-22, 2022 will be automatically entered in the sweepstakes.
Free entry in the sweepstakes can be made by emailing Kayla Rearden at KNBA, k.rearden@knba.org. No entries will be accepted after 11:59 p.m., May 22, 2022.
Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. KNBA or Koahnic Broadcast Corporation employees or their immediate families are not eligible.
KNBA will conduct a random drawing to determine the winner—“live” on the air during KNBA’s Morning Line program, 8-9 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
The winner will be notified by phone or email and must claim the prize within 7 days of notification. The winner must sign a release form allowing KNBA to use his/her name, picture and voice recording for promotional purposes. All decisions of KNBA management are final.
Thank you to KNBA’s awesome members!