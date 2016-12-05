This Week on Earthsongs: Wake Self

Hip-hop artist Wake Self comes out of the Albuquerque, NM hip-hop scene with a strong belief in the power of music to change hearts and minds. His career with the band Zoology and more recent solo projects has taken him around the U.S. and Europe, including performances with such acts as Blackalicious, KRS-ONE, and De La Soul. Wake Self’s latest album is entitled Malala, after the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai. Inspired by people like Malala, Gandhi, and Malcolm X, Wake Self believes “if you’re speaking the truth … the music will do its work”. His lyrics challenge the misogyny that has become common to hip-hop culture and society as a whole. When Wake Self is not on tour, he is conducting inspirational music workshops for youth in the southwestern U.S.

