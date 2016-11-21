This Week on Earthsongs: Tiokasin Ghosthorse

Earthsongs airs on KNBA Thursdays at 11:00 am (Saturday at 11:00 am rpt). Tiokasin Ghosthorse is a member of the Cheyenne River Lakota Nation of South Dakota. He is a master of the ancient red cedar Lakota flute, incorporating spoken word to tell stories of American Indian culture. Tiokasin is the host of First Voices Indigenous Radio on WBAI NY and has been a dedicated proponent of Indigenous rights activism throughout his life. Since he spoke at the United Nations in Geneva as a teenager, he has continued teaching the importance of the relationships we have to each other and to Mother Earth. Tiokasin performs worldwide, working to bring a non-Western education to children while carrying on the tradition of the cedar wood flute.

Discography

Somewhere in There (2016)

Playlist

Artist (Song) Album