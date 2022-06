The Sealaska Heritage Institute’s new arts campus was formally opened and dedicated on Wednesday afternoon. Its name was announced at the ceremony — Antnané Hít, or House of Art. Ricardo Worl, communications director for SHI, said the project was funded by over 2,000 individual donors, mostly in Southeast Alaska. “To us, that indicates there’s a lot of support for Lingít art or our culture: a recognition of, you know, that we’ve been here,” Worl said.