Name: Spenard Barb

Show name: KNBA's Mid Day Music mix

Broadcast time: 12 noon - 3:00 pm

How long have you been on KNBA: Since 2023

Describe your show, what’s most fun for you when you’re on-air:

Love the KNBA music and sharing humor on the radio!

First Concert: Scorpions, Sullivan Arena 1985

When it comes to music genres, styles, or artists do you have a “guilty pleasure”:

Punk and Rap

What are you up to when not Volunteering on the Radio?

Rock Climbing, Yoga, Hiking, Kayaking, and Improv Comedy

If you could be any animal, what would you be:

A Bird, so I could fly of course!



