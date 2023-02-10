KNBA Staff

By 2025, a deep water port in Nome could be fully operational, thanks in part to a large injection of federal cash. If completed, it would be the northernmost deep water port in North America. In part two of her month-long Arctic Shipping series, Emily Schwing looks at how the community might make space for more ships and what changes might be left in their wake. Those in favor of expanding Nome’s port say it’s essential for national security. They say it will be crucial for environmental protection and emergency response as more ships traverse the Arctic Ocean. And they call it a boon to the local economy. But Austin Ahmausuk calls these “the three big lies”.

