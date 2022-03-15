Joe Viechnicki (KFSK-Petersburg)

A creek and a mountain in southern Southeast Alaska are on the Department of Interior’s list of candidates for removing a derogatory name. The agency February 22nd released a list of replacements for more than 660 places around the country that contain the name “squaw.” Interior secretary Deb Haaland declared the word derogatory and has said racist terms have no place on federal lands. Haaland set up a task force to find alternatives and accelerate name changes.