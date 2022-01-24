Davis Hovey (KNOM-Nome)
Roy Agloinga was a recipient of a Governor’s Arts and Humanities award last week for his work in education. But for decades, Agloinga has been preserving his region’s dialect of Inupiaq by recording and compiling phrases into an Inupiat Dictionary.
Unalakleet's supply of water was running on empty following a nasty freeze-up at the end of December. As the community pulled together to conserve water, there is hope that recent funding from the federal government will help Unalakleet mitigate future water issues.