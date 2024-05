Anna Bosin (Dept. of Transportation), Alexa Dobson (Bike Anchorage), and Brad Coy (Municipality of Anchorage) discuss the implementation of Phase 2 of the Anchorage Protected Bike Lanes Pilot project.

Danny Preston Anna Bosin (DOT), Brad Coy (MOA), Alexa Dobson (Bike Anchorage), and Lucy Wittlinger (HuddleAK)