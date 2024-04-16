© 2024 KNBA
Our Community: April 16, 2024

KNBA | By Danny Preston
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:13 PM AKDT

In Focus: Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Austen Rogers and Polly Andrews from Southcentral Foundation's Family Wellness Warriors program discuss taking steps to end cycles of child abuse and sexual assault in our community and beyond.

This year's Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month Observance and Walk take place at noon on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Anchorage Native Primary Care Center, located at 4320 Diplomacy Drive. Learn more at southcentralfoundation.com.

Danny Preston
Polly Andrews and Austen Rogers
Our Community
Danny Preston
Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 40 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program. He is also the station’s music director.
