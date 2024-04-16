Our Community: April 16, 2024

Austen Rogers and Polly Andrews from Southcentral Foundation's Family Wellness Warriors program discuss taking steps to end cycles of child abuse and sexual assault in our community and beyond.

This year's Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month Observance and Walk take place at noon on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Anchorage Native Primary Care Center, located at 4320 Diplomacy Drive. Learn more at southcentralfoundation.com.