Out North Theatre's Erin Willahan and Indra Arriaga share details about the 2024 Fringe Festival, including the onstage presentation of Gloop (Glamorous Ladies of Opulent Persuasion), billed as "an avante-gard drag explosion."

Out North Executive Director Erin Willahan, Board Member Tripp Crouse, and Fringe Festival Artistic Director Indra Arriaga